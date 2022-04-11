Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,950 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after buying an additional 603,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

