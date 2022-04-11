Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 756 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

