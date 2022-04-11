Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

