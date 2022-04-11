Piper Sandler Increases Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $16.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

