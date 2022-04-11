Piper Sandler Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $181.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FANG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.95.

FANG stock opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

