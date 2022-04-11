Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.