PlayGame (PXG) Hits Market Cap of $640,235.13

PlayGame (PXG) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $640,235.13 and approximately $110,743.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

