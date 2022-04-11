PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. 284,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.