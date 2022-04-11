Polis 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,463.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $17,463.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006676 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00266990 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00269829 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

