Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.53 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and $931.26 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $17.75 or 0.00043898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.95 or 0.07445674 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,483.36 or 1.00109964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040516 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

