PolkaWar 24-Hour Volume Tops $586,489.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $586,489.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.63 or 0.07530909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,727.91 or 1.00343478 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.