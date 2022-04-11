PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

