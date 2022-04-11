Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.5% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.31 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -34.83 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.12 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.70

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision Optics beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

