Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Insider Purchases £4,972.62 in Stock

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) insider Melville Trimble acquired 2,778 shares of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,972.62 ($6,521.47).

PMGR opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.77. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 203.12 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

