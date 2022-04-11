Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 804.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.