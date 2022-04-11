Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $7.73. Procaps Group S.A shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

PROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Procaps Group S.A by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

