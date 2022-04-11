Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.91

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.82. Prudential shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 6,483 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,210.75.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.