Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.46) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prysmian from €36.20 ($39.78) to €38.00 ($41.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prysmian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.