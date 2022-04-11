PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:PCT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32.

In other news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

