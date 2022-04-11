PureCycle Technologies (PCT) versus The Competition Critical Review

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, meaning that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 210 1075 1417 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 273.64%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.08 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.48

PureCycle Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Summary

PureCycle Technologies peers beat PureCycle Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

