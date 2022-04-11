Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.00%.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

