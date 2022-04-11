Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Raised by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

K has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

TSE:K opened at C$7.81 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.67.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

