Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 516,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,921,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

