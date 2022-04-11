Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By Truist Financial

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18.
In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.