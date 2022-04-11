Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.78.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

