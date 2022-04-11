Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 756,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,651. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

