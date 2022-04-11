Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilray Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilray in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Tilray by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.