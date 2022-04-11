Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,423,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

