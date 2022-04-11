Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $59,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.