Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

