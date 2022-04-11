Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $143.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.73.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.99 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

