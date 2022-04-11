Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $21.47 million and $40,818.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,152,360 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

