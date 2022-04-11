Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Price Target Raised to C$3.60

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$3.35 to C$3.60 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.53. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

