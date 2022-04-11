Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 626.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $69.70 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.