Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 304.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verso were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Verso by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 85,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Verso by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verso in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verso presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

