Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.51 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

