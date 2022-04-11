Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.9% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

