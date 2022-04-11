Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.9% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQI)
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.