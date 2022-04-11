Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 24,527 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3,089.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
SDY opened at $129.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
