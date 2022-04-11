Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 24,527 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3,089.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $129.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.