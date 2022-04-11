Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 57,689 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,308 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEVI stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

