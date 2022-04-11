Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $3.07 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 219,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RKT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $742,976 in the last three months. 93.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.