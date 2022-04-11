RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

