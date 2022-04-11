RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.