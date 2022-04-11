Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $490.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.50 or 0.07385384 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,077.41 or 1.00404687 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

