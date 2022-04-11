Raymond James Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.96.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

