Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 733 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Q2 by 18.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $507,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Q2 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 192,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Q2 by 1,269.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

