Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 4,151 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 86,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $68.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

