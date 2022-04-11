Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $63.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

