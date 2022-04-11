Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,380 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,814. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

