Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 186.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

