Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) recently:

4/8/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/31/2022 – Houlihan Lokey is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

3/22/2022 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

HLI stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

