Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Sells £3,960.19 in Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.99), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($5,193.69).

Barbara Richmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,163.93).

RDW opened at GBX 543.44 ($7.13) on Monday. Redrow plc has a one year low of GBX 500.82 ($6.57) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 565.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.85) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.67) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.22).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

